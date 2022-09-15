UPDATE 1 p.m.: A man who was shot in the back during a robbery at Mother’s Finest, a convenience store in Mobile, is in surgery, according to Mobile Police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a heavy police presence at a convenience store in Mobile.

It’s happening at Mother’s Finest, a store near Ladd-Peebles Stadium. WKRG News 5 is on the scene and will continue to update the story when more information is available.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.