UPDATE 1 p.m.: A man who was shot in the back during a robbery at Mother’s Finest, a convenience store in Mobile, is in surgery, according to Mobile Police.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a heavy police presence at a convenience store in Mobile.
It’s happening at Mother’s Finest, a store near Ladd-Peebles Stadium. WKRG News 5 is on the scene and will continue to update the story when more information is available.
