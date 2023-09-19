UPDATE (3:22 p.m.): According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, MFRD crew on Engine 21 responded to 1300 Jarvis Road for a reported outside fire.

When they arrived, the MFRD crew saw an industrial transformer with heavy flames present.

At 1:43 p.m., the MFRD crew requested a full response for assistance.

The Occidental Chemical plant is being demobilized. According to MFRD, a work crew was scrapping metal and other materials at the site when the fire started and began to spread.

MFRD got the blaze under control around 2:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews are on the scene at 1300 Jarvis Road, which is the location of Occidental Chemical.

Although there are two MFRD trucks at the scene, no smoke or flames are visible.

WKRG is on the scene. Stay tuned for updates.