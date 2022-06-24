MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile reminded its residents that indoor, city-owned facilities are open to the public offering, “a way to get out of the heat during the high temperatures our area is experiencing,” in a release Friday morning.

Record-highs across the Gulf Coast area have called for rescheduling of events, water conservation ordinances and prompted statements from companies like Florida Light & Power to re-assure its customers they will not shut down their air-conditioning regardless of payment standing.

Wednesday, June 23 broke a record for the highest recorded temperature for June with a 102-degree reading, breaking the previous record of 101 in 2009.

The following is a list of community and senior centers that will remain open amidst the continued, “extreme heat conditions,”:

Laun Recreation Center (5401 Windmill Dr) from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stotts Recreation Center (2150 Demetropolis Rd) from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Adaptive Leisure Lifespan Complex (1301 Azalea Rd) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Connie Hudson (3201 Hillcrest Rd) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Parkway Senior Center (1600 Boykin Blvd) from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tricksey Senior Center (3055 Bank Ave) from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 of the 11 Mobile Public Libraries will also be open and accepting visitors for the foreseeable future. The West Regional Library is, “temporarily closed for maintenance.”

The Waterfront Rescue Mission (279A North Washington Ave) is also accepting clients on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clients can come in and receive a meal and cool off.