MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of uncertainty and a major fundraising push from school leaders to keep its historic doors open, the Archdiocese of Mobile announced Monday morning that the Heart of Mary Catholic School will remain open.

“After thoughtful conversation among all responsible parties, with support of the Archdiocese of Mobile, some national and local Heart of Mary School alumni have offered to take responsibility for the continued existence of Heart of Mary Catholic School in Mobile, Alabama,” read the Archdiocese’s announcement.

The Archdiocese said the school will remain open but it will no longer be run by the Archdiocese.

“A new corporation and a new governing board are in the process of being formed independent of the Archdiocese of Mobile. This new board will take responsibility for the continued operation and administration of the school,” the release stated.

The release cited alumni support, financial support and an increased interest in enrollment as reasons the school will stay open.

“The continuation of Heart of Mary has been made possible through the recent efforts and prayers of national and local alumni, as well as significant corporate and individual supporters who have pledged to provide a continuing financial foundation for the school. Additionally, new requests from parents to send their children to Heart of Mary point to increased enrollment.”

An online donation drive raised more than $400,000 by early March to fund the historic school, which has operated for 121 years and played an important role in the civil rights movement in Mobile.