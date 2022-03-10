MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The school board is remaining with their decision to close Heart of Mary this June.

Karlos Finley, School Board Director, started a fundraiser at the beginning of the year, hoping to raise enough money to save the school. The Go Fund Me account is over $445,000 as of Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The school board meeting on Tuesday of this week was canceled. The board director sent a letter to all of the members saying that the school with remained closed.

“When the Board President cancelled the meeting on Tuesday,” Finley said, “he sent attachments to Board members of letters from the Archbishop and President of the Heart of Mary Parrish announcing the closure of the school at year’s end (June).”

It is unclear how many members of the board were in support of the fundraiser. Finley said that the money will be returned to the donors.