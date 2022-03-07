MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Heart of Mary Catholic school was set to close, but thanks to fundraising, they might be able to stay open. It was hundreds of thousands in online donations that could possibly revive Heart of Mary.

In just a matter of one month, Heart of Mary has raised enough money to keep the school running for the next year. Whether or not it will continue operating is in the hands of the school board.

“We are so so excited. About not only making our goal, but exceeding our goal,” said Karlos Finley, School Board Director. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out to this little school and contributed and donated so that we can sustain and bring this kind of education to children in the future.”

When we first reported to you last month, they had raised $25,000. As of Monday, they’ve raised over $402,000, exceeding their goal that just a few weeks ago felt out of reach.

Heart of Mary alumni include high ranking leaders in the country, from major generals in the Marine Corps to the Ambassadors to the United States. This couldn’t have been done without their help. As well as the many other donors that contributed. They want to stay open and continue to spread the knowledge Heart of Mary has to offer.

“I got so much from Heart of Mary Catholic and it’s in my heart and remains there,” said Finley. “We want to work towards the future so we can then shift towards an increase of enrollment”

Tuesday they will have a school board meeting to discuss if they will keep the doors open or have them closed for next year. If they decide to keep the doors open, their next goal is to increase enrollment. If they have increased enrollment, then they won’t have to fear that the school will close in the future. They currently have 80 students attending with a limit of 180.

“The outcome that I’m hoping for is that we will vote to continue to allow the school to exist,” said Finley.

We will make sure to keep you updated here on WKRG.COM when the decision has been made. If you’d like to donate you can head to this link.