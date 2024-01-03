MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Before the trial of accused cop killer Marco Perez, 24, is set to begin, a hearing Wednesday afternoon was set to determine what evidence would be allowed to be used in court. However, due to speculation of media reporting of the hearing, both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to postpone the hearing.

Perez’s lawyers wanted to present evidence in a hearing Wednesday afternoon regarding late Mobile police officer Sean Tuder’s disciplinary record before working with Mobile Police. Prosecutors said it was irrelevant.

Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich argued for the hearing to be postponed because of significant media interest and reporting in the case and because of that, it would harm the jury pool.

Defense attorneys Dennis Knizley and Jason Darley agreed, so Brooks will hold the hearing after the jury selection on Friday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.

Perez is accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder in October 2019. Tuder was reindicted in September 2023, and his new indictment states that the state of Alabama no longer has to prove Perez knew that Tuder was an officer on duty when Tuder was shot and killed.

Perez’s defense team argues that Perez didn’t know Tuder was an officer when he reportedly shot and killed him—using the state’s Stand Your Ground law.