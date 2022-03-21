MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We may learn more today about what happened in late December that led to a woman being killed inside a Prichard Church. After being delayed last month, Kaillyn Harris is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

She’s accused of firing a bullet that went through a door at Everlasting Life Holiness Church and hit and killed Grace Carter. Harris is accused of felony murder in Carter’s death. We don’t yet know what may have prompted the gunfire outside of the church in the first place. We expect to hear testimony from a Prichard Police investigator who may answer that question today.

The felony murder statute applies to someone who kills another person while committing a different felony. It’s not clear how that statute applies in this case.