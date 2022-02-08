MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A preliminary hearing was held Feb. 7 for a man who was charged with murdering one woman and injuring another back in 2021.

Marquis Gray, was charged for the murder of Quanita Fletcher and attempted murder of another woman in November of 2021. Fletcher, 29, was shot and killed at Ogburn Avenue during a “domestic violence shooting investigation,” according to Mobile Police.

The other woman was found in critical condition, according to Mobile Police. Gray was initially wanted for questioning and was later charged with Fletcher’s murder and attempted murder.

The detective who worked the case presented testimony, and both cases were turned over to the Grand Jury.