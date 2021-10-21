Health fair and vaccine event to be held in Mobile

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The “Stay Well Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event” will be held Oct. 23 for Mobile residents.

The event is being hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Gamma Rho Omega Chapter and will feature:

COVID-19 Vaccines

Well-Living Information

Expert Panel of Doctors

Health Resources

Health Screenings

Gamma Rho Omega Vice-President, Roslyn Mixon-Phillips explains why the event is needed in Mobile.

“This event is serving as a call to action for each of us to reach at least one person in our Black community in order to make a difference,” said Phillips. “Our national platform is Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service, therefore we are joining other organizations to serve our community with vaccines, mammograms and information on ways to remain healthy and safe.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chastang-Fournier K-8 School.