MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama hosted a health camp that focused on rising seniors from the Mobile County Public Schools System and the Baldwin County Public Schools System.

The 25 students who participated in the training plan to follow a career path in the healthcare industry.

“Just the overall experience. The people here have given me an insight on just overall being nice and they’ve given me something like a soft skill and just being really personal,” Lauren Morse, an aspiring radiologist said.

Students participated in various activities including CPR training, a blood drainage workshop, and speech and pathology.

“It’s important to me because you might not get this chance in the future, and it’s important to get yourself out there now,” Morse said.

The Nation Institutes of Health reported that less than 1% of the general population can conduct basic life support effectively. Camp organizers said that it’s important to arm younger generations with lifesaving knowledge in hopes to shift that number.

Bonnie Minton, a Director of Clinical Education at USA, said that not all students participating in the camp will stay on the healthcare path, however, she’s confident they will still be a valuable asset to the community.

“They can, if anything, know that there’s a problem, and they might know who best to alert.”

The average EMS response time, according to USA Paramedic faculty member Josh Coaker, is about 5 minutes.

“That’s a lot of time that passes, so a layperson who knows how to do CPR or control a massive hemorrhage is very important to the community as a whole,” Coaker said.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that nearly 300,000 Americans suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and 21.6% of patients whose resuscitation efforts had been terminated were pronounced dead before reaching the hospital.

“The world is always changing and evolving, and with, you know, all of the emergencies that go on in the world today, you know, we feel that it’s important to teach them lifesaving skills even if they don’t choose a career in health care,” Coaker said.