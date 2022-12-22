CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Fire and Rescue said they responded to a head on crash on Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

CFR said they were called at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a two car, head on crash where both cars left the roadway. CFR said one person was trapped in the car.

Firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to remove the driver side door and “roll the dash up and off the patient.” They safely removed the person from the car.

One person was transported to a hospital by ambulance and another received minor injuries but “refused medical treatment.”

CFR said Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department, Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Communications District, Citronelle Police Department, B&B Wrecker Services and North Mobile Wrecker Services all assisted in the crash.