‘He mattered:’ Family of Prichard shooting victim say it was a result of a hate crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 19-year-old Jahiem Pugh says their family member was the victim of a hate crime.

Tiffany Pugh, Jahiem’s mother, sat down with WKRG News 5 to talk about this emotional time. She said Jahiem was a gay man who oftentimes dressed in women’s clothing, including the night he was killed.

“He had a spirit that lights up a room and that light is not in our house anymore and someone took that away from him because he had on a women’s jumper. He mattered, Jahiem Pugh mattered and I want the world to know that,” Pugh said.

Jahiem was shot and killed at a Christmas party early Sunday morning on Rosedale Ave. Tiffany says social media played a large role in how they got an insight into her son’s passing. She said, “He was shot around 4:45, they didn’t call the police until 5:15, where this part was [someone] should be held accountable because no one tried to resuscitate my son, nobody tried to help him and on Facebook and social media say he shouldn’t have been dressed as a girl hashtag, so if he had been a regular boy or girl laying on the ground he might have would have got some attention.”

The family says Jahiem was a light and would make anyone laugh within the first two minutes of speaking with him. He loved music and worked two jobs. His sister Vasante Carter said, “He was the kindest person you could have ever met, anywhere he walked into he just lit up a room. He was never a harm to nobody. He didn’t deserve this.”

Prichard police have no clear suspect at this time and say they are asking the public’s help in finding James Lee James Jr. for questioning. They also have not gotten back to WKRG News 5 on if they are investigating this as a hate crime or not.

