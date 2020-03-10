Hazmat crew checking out chemical spill in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A hazmat team is checking out a chemical spill at St. Stephens Road and Clark Avenue.
Crews at the scene tell News 5 it’s a product that goes into asphalt. It’s not dangerous, but it’s slippery.
Crews are now working to clean up the mess.
