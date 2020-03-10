Hazmat crew checking out chemical spill in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A hazmat team is checking out a chemical spill at St. Stephens Road and Clark Avenue.

Crews at the scene tell News 5 it’s a product that goes into asphalt. It’s not dangerous, but it’s slippery.

Crews are now working to clean up the mess.

MFRD #HazMat teams are on scene of a spill at the intersection of St. Stephens Rd and Clark Avenue. The substance is “unknown” at this time. Crews are sizing-up the scene, establishing safe zones, and assessing the chemical. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) March 10, 2020

