Hazmat crew checking out chemical spill in Prichard

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A hazmat team is checking out a chemical spill at St. Stephens Road and Clark Avenue.

Crews at the scene tell News 5 it’s a product that goes into asphalt. It’s not dangerous, but it’s slippery.

Crews are now working to clean up the mess.

