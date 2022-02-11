MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hawk was spotted perching near WKRG’s Bel Air Tower Cam. This beautiful bird might have been scanning the ground below for its next meal.

There are over 270 species of these predatory birds, who hunt for their food during the day, according to the Raptor Trust. Hawks are truly a treasure and are protected in the US. The Alabama A&M/Auburn extension office said the most common Hawks found in Alabama are:

Red-tailed hawks

Red shouldered hawks

Broad-winged hawk

Cooper’s hawk

Sharp-shinned Hawk

Audiences commented their thoughts on WKRG’s Facebook page. Some even say it’s not a hawk at all, and may be a falcon. WKRG has reached out to a bird to see what kind of bird landed on the Bell Air Tower.

We noticed the bird while checking our WKRG Weather Cameras. We usually like them for the beautiful views, but sometimes get surprised with visitors like this one.