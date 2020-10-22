Have you spotted the pink cannon?

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pink cannon sticks out on Government Street in midtown Mobile to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month.

This has become a yearly thing in association with the ‘Bras across the Causeway’ event. A 5k and 1-mile fun run from Maeher State Park to the Port City raising money to support our local breast cancer patients.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, 270,00 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in 2019. Approximately 42,000 people died.

