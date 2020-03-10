Have you speared a lionfish? You could join science teams this summer to help control the population

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have an advanced open water diver certification, you are one step closer to joining the Lionfish invitational tournament this summer of The Gulf Coast.

Two dives this summer are aimed to control the quickly growing population. June 21-25, 2020 and August 23-27, 2020.

A look at the application unveiled the following list of requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Be able to swim;

Be a certified advanced open water scuba diver, or higher certification level (must present a valid diver certification card);

Be a Nitrox certified diver;

Have conducted a minimum of 25 dives in the past 12 months; or provide the total number of dives logged since becoming a diver

Have DAN or other dive-specific insurance

Have experience collecting lionfish.













This four-day event is a science-based research expedition in which 11 dive teams work to remove as many lionfish as possible, while also recording helpful data on lionfish activity and sightings. In addition, a science team of 8 divers conducts surveys to determine what species, quantities and sizes of fish are present at each designated site before and after the removals. NOAA

For more information and to find the application link, click here.

