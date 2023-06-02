MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl from Mobile.

Jillian Quinn went missing from her home on Friday, May 26. NCMEC says she “may be in the company of an adult male and may be of medical attention.”

Quinn is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

NCMEC shared a quote from Jillian’s mom, Teresa Ehlers: “Jillian you are very loved and missed deeply.”

Anyone with any information about Quinn or her whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mobile Police Department at 1-251-208-7211.