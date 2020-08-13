Teen missing from Mobile found, says MPD

UPDATE (2:51 PM) — Mobile Police confirmed Newman was found safely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding 15-year-old India Newman, a black female.

She has been missing from Mobile, Alabama since Aug. 3. India has black hair, black eyes and is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mobile Police Department at 1-251-208-7211.

Thank you!

LATEST STORIES: