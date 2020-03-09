Have a cruise out of Mobile planned? What you need to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Cruise Terminal is being proactive in disinfecting all surfaces before and after embarkation and are heavily stocked with disinfectants in the terminal.

When it comes to those cruising, things can be a bit confusing. If you do decide to cancel your cruise altogether, Carnival has not said any refunds will be given out, instead you will receive future cruise credit. This credit can be used for future trips. It has to be used for sailing by March 31, 2021.

If you decide to keep your original trip, there are incentives in the form of on-board credit.

Carnival breaks down those incentives like this:

-$100 per cabin for 3 and 4 day cruises

-$150 per cabin for 5 day cruises

-$200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

Carnival says this credit will be automatic and there is no need to call. You only need to call if you plan to reschedule.

Some viewers reached out saying they are having trouble rescheduling their trips through Carnival’s phone line. Carnival responded to this saying they have people taking calls and assisting guests wishing to reschedule and they are doing their best to manage the call volume.

Mobile Cruise Terminal says the cruise already at sea this month and the one setting sail Thursday, both had five percent of passengers cancel.

Joe Snowden, Mobile’s senior director for Maritime and Transportation says “All we can do is do our best in prevention and with that build a confidence of the passengers that do come here that we are going to provide a healthy atmosphere.”

