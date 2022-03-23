MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 family wanted to give you something to smile about this Tuesday afternoon. March 23 is National Puppy Day and we wanted to show you some of our furry friends.

Puppy

Anchor Cherish Lombard and her family have an 8-year-old puppy whose name just so happens to be Puppy. He was found on the streets of Mobile when he was actually a puppy. The family tried to find the owners but no one ever claimed him, so he became a part of their family.

Jellybean

Reporter Nicolette Schleisman’s puppy, Jellybean loves bubbles! Nicolette got Jellybean four years ago for National Puppy Day, so the day is extra special to her. She met Jellybean when she was donating to a food shelter in Texas with her mother in 2018.

Chachi

Morning Anchor Jessica Taloney’s newest family member, Chachi! She loves getting cuddles.

Biscuit and Scout

Morning Meteorologist Caroline Carithers has two pups she gets to love on! According to Caroline, the two love each other so much and have a ton of energy.

Penny

Penny is The 4 on 5 Producer Mikayla’s best friend! Mikayla said she gives the best cuddles in the world. Penny will turn nine next week.

Gage and Murphy

These two cuties, Gage and Murphy, belong to Evening Producer Brandon. Murphy was once featured as the Mobile SPCA pet of the week and Brandon said he “fell in love at first sight.”

Mattie

Mattie is Producer Mike’s best girl! Her favorite snack is Kraft American Cheese.

Buster

Digital Content Producer Summer’s sweet boy is Buster! His favorite hobby is napping and honestly, we don’t blame him.

Princess and Bruno

Princess and Bruno belong to Photographer Jason and are so cute! Princess has been known to wear her tutu around.

Winston

Digital Content Producer Daniel loves Winston! He is named after Winston Churchill and is a Beagle mix.

Bear

Reporter Typhani Gray has a Beagle pup named Bear who has the cutest ears we’ve ever seen!

Happy National Puppy Day from our puppy family to yours!