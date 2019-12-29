Hanukkah events Sunday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are a number of Hanukkah events planned in Mobile Sunday. This evening at 5:30 in Bienville Square is the annual lighting of a 9-foot tall menorah. Rabbi Yosef Goldwasser of Chabad Mobile will lead the yearly celebration followed by a chocolate gelt drop. This is video from the event two years ago.

Starting at 6 tonight, Congregation Tree of life will hold its annual Hanukkah Party 2019. They are located at 8715 Jeff Hamilton Road. The event commemorates one of the last nights of Hanukkah this year. The Jewish holiday ends Monday evening.