MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hank Aaron’s childhood home arrived back at the neighborhood where the baseball hall of famer grew up.

“It is truly a historical home because of who Hank Aaron is,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

The historical home now sits on the campus of the Mobile Police Department’s third precinct off of Saint Stephens Rd. in Toulminville.

Only a few streets away from where he grew up playing baseball against another Mobile baseball legend and his best friend.

“To me, Hank’s boyhood home is coming back to Toulminville, that means it’s coming home,” Cleon Jones said.

The home has sat at the Hank Aaron Stadium in McGowin Park since 2008 when the city moved it there from its original location.

In 2010, the home was deemed a historical house and operated as a museum.

Friday it made a nearly 10-mile journey to its new home. It took nearly two and a half hours to arrive and cost $120,000 to move.

Joel Reed’s company moved the house, and he said it already takes precautions to move a house but when it’s a historical legend’s house it takes even more.

“It’s a piece of history and you got to worry about signs you can’t knock them down the street lights the wires, telephone cables everything like that,” Reed said.

Currently, there is no clear timeline for when the museum will be back up and running. But in the meantime, items in the historical house have been distributed and stored at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the Hank Aaron Estate and climate control storage at the History Museum in Mobile.

“Now we got to start the new and figure out what the plan is moving forward, but the first plan before we could get all that done is make sure we could get it there safely located anchored in place,” Stimpson said. “That’s done now so we will start the next phase of the project.”

The foundation of the house is still being built and will take about two weeks to be officially moved to where it will remain. But to Jones, the fact that a piece of his best friend is back in their hometown is all that matters.

“The truth is I’m happy to see the house, his home be moved back to Toulminville I think the policies would be thought about this and recognize that it wouldn’t fit it any other neighborhood,” Jones said.