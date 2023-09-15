MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hometown hero and a baseball legend.

“From the elderly communities, African-American communities, young, middle aged, you name it….There are so many people out there that admire this man for so many reasons,” Allen Warren said.

Now a ​24 feet tall, 35 feet wide masterpiece of Mobile native, Hank Aaron, sits on the front of a building on St. Louis Street, well for now. But after more than 90 hours of creating this mural, artist Allen Warren’s work may be in vain.

“I had about 2 hours left, and I was contacted by the property owner and informed that the city had called a stop to the work, citing permitting issue,” Warren said.

Something Warren said he’s never encountered in his 40 years of being a freelance artist.

“That was a bit of a surprise, but it was frustrating…I was so close, so close to finishing,” Warren said.

We looked into this and learned city rules do not allow murals on the front of buildings in the Downtown Development District.

A city spokesperson told WKRG News 5 the rules are “intended to protect downtown Mobile’s historic character and integrity.”

The spokesperson told us the property owner “would need to request and receive a zoning variance from the Board of Zoning Adjustment” for the mural to stay.

So far, there is no record of a variance application. That’s because when we spoke with the property manager, he told us the process could take too long as he planned to open this soon-to-be storage facility at the end of this month.

Warren, who got the job through a Facebook post inquiry from the property owner, said he was never told he couldn’t paint on the front of the building, nor did he know the manager didn’t have a permit from the city.

Over the phone, the property manager told us that he was excited for the mural as he’s an Atlanta Braves fan and wasn’t aware that the permit was needed as he doesn’t live in the area.

“My preference on placement of the mural would have been around the corner on the bricks, on the brick portion, because it is actually all one unit,” Warren said. “But he was persistent on having the mural on the front.”

Now he’s feeling some “frustration, I think a little bit of anger slash annoyance because I was so close to being done,” Warren said.

The property manager tells us he’s having someone else paint over the mural and doesn’t plan to rehire Warren to paint a new one in a different location.

Warren said although he was paid for his work, he doesn’t want to see his creation go to waste.

“I just want to see it finished so, keeping my fingers crossed that it actually gets saved,” Warren said. “Hoping that he ultimately will see the creative value for the, you know, people of the Mobile community.”