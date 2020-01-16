Hamilton Boulevard Closure: Jan. 18-20

Unedited press release from the City of Mobile

The City of Mobile will make necessary repairs to the culvert on Hamilton Boulevard just west of Rangeline Road.

Hamilton Boulevard will be closed between Highway 90 & Rangeline Road from Saturday, Jan. 18, until Monday, Jan. 20.

Motorists will be detoured on Theodore Dawes Road/Hamilton Boulevard to southbound US Highway 90, to Bellingrath Road, onto eastbound Laurendine Road and north onto Rangeline Road.

