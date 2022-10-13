MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Halloween is quickly approaching, celebratory events are happening all across the nation. Many events are happening now and will last through Halloween in Mobile County.

Here is a list of events:

EventDate/TimeLocation
WoofstockOct. 15 — 11 a.m.Government Street
October LoDa ArtwalkOct. 14 — 6 p.m.Downtown Mobile
Semmes Fall FestivalOct. 23 — 12 p.m.Mary G. Montgomery High School
Haunted Trolley Tour of MobileOct. 31 — 5:30 p.m.Downtown Mobile
HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Costume ContestOct. 16 — 4 p.m.City of Semmes Honor Park
Boo at BellingrathOct. 29 — 1 p.m.Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Abba Shriners Trunk or TreatOct. 30 — 4 p.m.Abba Shrine
Halloween at the ExploreumOct. 29 — 10 a.m.Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
Bites and Frights – Haunted Food TourMultiple datesDowntown Mobile
Fort Gaines Festival of FrightsOct. 22 — 3 p.m.Dauphin Island
Night at the MuseumOct. 21 — 5 p.m.History Museum of Mobile
Hound-O-WeenOct. 29 — 6 p.m.HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Trick or TreatOct. 30 — 10 a.m.Mobile Flea Market

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.