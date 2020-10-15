Halloween events around the Gulf Coast

Check out Halloween events happening around the Gulf Coast this year.

NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control recommends social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.

MOBILE COUNTY

BOO AT BELLINGRATH: Halloween fun in the Gardens! Safe, and socially-distanced, this event is perfect for your little dressed-up ghosts and goblins. Inflatables, food trucks, balloons, candy, and fun will fill Bellingrath. Admission is regular Gardens admission: $14 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. There is no charge for Bellingrath members and children 4 and younger. Boo at Bellingrath will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. The Gardens will be open during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bellingrath Gardens is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

HALLOWEEN AT THE EXPLOREUM: An extra spooky Halloween is happening at the Exploreum on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — featuring themed activities and demos, our revamped, in-house exhibit, Fear: The Science of Phobias while you’re here, and more! Costumes encouraged as always.

REVERSE TRUNK OR TREAT AT LANGAN PARK: If you’re looking for a safe place to trick or treat for Halloween the city of Mobile’s Park and Recreation Department is hosting a reverse trunk or treat at Langan Park Halloween morning. It runs from 10 a.m. until noon — it’ll work like a drive-thru. Parents can drive through the road, and treats will be brought to the car. Organizers say you’ll have to drive through and see if any “tricks” are involved.

HALLOWEEN AT MOBILE BAY HARLEY-DAVIDSON: It’s all treats and no tricks at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson for Halloween! Bring the family out for some family fun. There will be a bounce house out for the kids, games, food, drinks, trick or treating in all departments and a costume contest! The event is from noon to 3 p.m. at 3260 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mobile, AL 36606.

WALK FOR WISHES HALLOWEEN WALK: The Make a Wish Foundation is having a Halloween Walk for Wishes to help make wishes come true. Bring your kids and fury friends in costume for contactless trick-or-treating! Location is Medal of Honor Park in Mobile. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for children (12 and under); price includes a shirt. If you would like more information or would like to register in advance, contact Anna Lisa Tessier at 251-281-7772

CITRONELLE: Mayor Jason Stringer of Citronelle confirms Halloween trick-or-treating and other holiday events will be allowed. Citronelle City Council voted Friday, Oct.9, to allow trick-or-treating and other planned festivities for families to enjoy.

BALDWIN COUNTY

SPANISH FORT: On Oct. 30, from 6-9 p.m., Halloween festivities will begin at the Eastern Shore Centre. Not only will Eastern Shore Centre Merchants be handing out candy to the little ghosts and goblins of the Gulf Coast, there will be fun and activities happening throughout ESC! This year’s Costume Contest is not just for kids; it’s for ADULTS TOO! There will be prizes awarded for both age groups – Most Creative and Best All Around costumes. We will be doing our absolute best to ensure we follow social distancing guidelines, and we ask that everyone who attends wears a mask.

DAPHNE: The Daphne Public Library is hosting a Take-n-Make craft event, on Friday, Oct. 16, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Help us practice social distancing by following signs and staying in your car as craft bags are handed out. This is for our little monsters K-5th grade group, but all ghouls are welcome. For more information, call Rhonda Moss at 251-620-2500 ext. 2508.

BAY MINETTE: The Bay City Spooktacular Auto Show will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Bay Minette Recreation Department on McMeans Avenue. The event will also include a raffle drawing, trunk or treat, and a split-the-pot. If you would like to participate in the auto show, contact the Bay Minette Recreation Department.

Bay Minette Lodge 498 will hold a trunk or treat on Halloween night at 328 Courthouse Square. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will remain open until all candy is distributed.

FAIRHOPE: Fairhope Christian Church invites everyone to join them on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2-4 p.m. for a “Drive-thru” Trunk or Treat event! Church members will be masked and in costume with their ghoulishly-decorated vehicles, and will be giving out pre-filled bags of goodies for all little goblins and ghosts! No one will be allowed to exit their vehicles, so we will all be staying a safe 6-foot distance from each car, and all will be wearing masks. The drive-thru line will begin at our southwest entrance, 349 Fairwood Blvd., Fairhope, and will process around the church, through the north side parking area, exiting on Marsim Drive. So wear your spookiest costumes and hop in the car for a fun new way to celebrate Halloween!

THE WHARF AT ORANGE BEACH: With outdoor movies on the lawn, chalk art competitions, scavenger hunts, Trick or Treating, hayrides, pumpkin painting, fireworks shows and more — you do not want to miss the chills and thrills happening all week long from October 24th through Halloween night.

So, wear your costumes and come early before each nightly event to trick or treat with Wharf businesses. (Participating locations will have a special door hanger and are listed below the events)



Spooky Movie on The Lawn

Saturday, October 24

5 pm until the movie ends | Marina Lawn

Fall is in the air at The Wharf, along with the smell of warm, buttery popcorn. Bring your chairs and blankets and gather with us on Marina Lawn for an evening of spell-casting, cinematic fun featuring the movie, Coco! Be sure to come dressed in your Halloween best to Trick or Treat with the tenants, paint a pumpkin with Paint Art Live, sip on some hot cocoa from Kilwins or a Fruit Shoot provided by Pepsi and enjoy a hayride provided by Kutter’s Ground Maintenance before the show. Click here for a complete schedule of events.



A Ghoulish Good Movie

Sunday, October 25

6:30 pm until the movie ends | Marina Lawn

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls, oh my! Join us for a spook-tacular good movie, Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? YOUR FRIENDS! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a night of ghostly fun! We can’t wait to see you here (in costume). Be sure to come early and Trick or Treat with the tenants, paint a pumpkin and enjoy a hayride provided by Kutter’s Ground Maintenance before the movie begins! Click here for a complete schedule of events.



Hunt-O-Ween

Monday, October 26 + Wednesday, October 28

4-7 pm | Check in near the DJ Booth on Main Street

Double, double toil and trouble — Hunt-O-Ween is in the streets. So, join us for a fright, as the hunt begins each night. Come early in your costume to Trick or Treat with the tenants before the hunt! Then, don’t be a scaredy cat, grab the map and let the search begin. Find at least 5 spooky treasures and pick a prize out of the caldron. Click here for more details.



Chilling Chalk + DJ Night

Tuesday, October 27 + Friday, October 30

4-7 pm | Chalk pick up at the DJ Booth on Main Street

Are you looking for chills and thrills? Get dressed in your Halloween best and join us for Chilling Chalk + DJ Night where the ghostess with the mostest (aka Mr. DJ) will be sure you have a scary good time! We’ll provide the chalk + spooky tunes, and you create the boo-tiful masterpiece on Main Street. Three of the best designs throughout the night will win a prize! Come early to Trick or Treat with the tenants and grab a bite to eat at a Wharf restaurant to fuel up and get those creative juices flowing. Click here for more details.



Costumes, Cocktails + Canvases (Ages 16+)

Thursday, October 29

6-8 pm | Marlin Circle

Who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up? Join us for Costumes, Cocktails + Canvases hosted by Paint Art Live. It will be the ultimate Halloween paint party on a 16×20 gallery-wrapped canvas. Come early to grab yourself a drink to sip while painting your spook-tacular masterpiece, and we’ll provide the rest! This event does have a minimum age requirement of 16, and you must be 21 or older with a valid ID to purchase and partake in alcoholic beverages. Click here for drink specials and to register.



Spooky Sparks After Dark

Saturday, October 31 (Halloween Night!)

Fireworks at 7:45 pm | Main Street

See the skies come alive for Spooky Sparks After Dark on Halloween night. With chilling music and screams of fire, you do not want to miss this eventful night. So, come dressed in your Halloween best to Trick or Treat with the tenants and finish the night with a bang! Click here for more details and to see the socially distant viewing locations.

Hall-O-Week Trick or Treating Locations:

High Cotton Bath Co.

Seaside Shoes + SWIM

Kilwins

Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel

A Coastal Zen

Sand & Kisses Children’s Boutique

Gulf Coast House of Jerky

Villaggio Grille

Ginny Lane Bar & Grill

Yo Ho Rum and Tacos

Mile Marker 158 Dockside

Fric N Frac

Utopia

Archipelago

Bungalows

Sugar Shack

Sand Dollar Lifestyles

Pepper Palace

MyPhone Repair

Note: Your safety is of utmost importance to us here at The Wharf. Because of that, The Wharf is encouraging all guests to adhere to social distancing and facial covering guidelines. We ask that you come out, have fun and keep back six feet. Air high fives are encouraged when you see your friends at the event. For your convenience, we have also added hand sanitizer stations throughout the property. We want all visitors to feel safe when they visit The Wharf! We can’t wait to see you … here!

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALA

ATMORE – Trick-or-Treat on the Street 2020 for Friday, October 30th, from 4 pm–6 pm. This way business owners and employees participating can also enjoy trick-or-treating with their families during the city’s dedicated festivity time.

If your business would like to participate, please let us know by Tuesday, October 27th, so that we can add you to the map and marketing material. You can let us know you’d like to join in on the fun by emailing Annah@AtmoreChamber.com.

Bear in mind that some trick-or-treaters may have food allergies. Non-edible treats such as activity pages/crayons, pencils, assorted toys, glow sticks, bubbles, etc. are encouraged to include everyone

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

BLUE WAHOOS, JUNIOR LEAGUE OF PENSACOLA HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREAT MOVIE

PENSACOLA – The Blue Wahoos and the Junior League of Pensacola will join together on Saturday, October 24 to present “Healthy Halloween” at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring safe trick-or-treating and a family-friendly movie. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., gates at the stadium will open for trick-or-treating hosted by the Junior League of Pensacola, who will hand out healthy tasty treats at stations around the ballpark. At 6:30 p.m., guests will be invited to settle in to enjoy a showing of the Disney hit Coco on the videoboard. Tickets to the event are $5 and include both trick-or-treating and the movie.

A limited number of tickets are available for the event now on BlueWahoos.com.

Masks are required for all guests and staff throughout the event and should be worn any time guests are moving about the stadium. Masks may be removed when guests are eating/drinking or when seated with appropriate social distancing to enjoy the film. All staff members have their temperature checked each day and will be wearing gloves when interacting with guests.

During the film, guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium’s videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. The stadium’s stands will also be open for seating.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on.

CRESTVIEW — Precautions will be encouraged at the Fall Festival and trunk-or-treat. Here’s what’s in store:

• TRUNK-OR-TREATING, Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.: At Spanish Trail Park, sponsored by the Crestview Public Library. Enter at the Whitehurst Municipal Building parking lot, then, from the safety of your vehicle, drive slowly along the park’s southern boundary and admire the creatively decorated vehicle trunks while receiving treats. To display your vehicle’s decorated trunk and hand out treats, contact the library, 850.682.4432.

• FAMILY DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT, Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.: On the south side of the Spanish Trail Park amphitheatre. Enjoy the treats received from trunk-or-treating while relaxing in your vehicle and watching a PG-rated, perennially popular 1994 Disney movie about a teen who inadvertently releases a trio of often-comedic witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi. This movie screening is a Mayor’s Cultural Series Program and is sponsored by realtor Charley Figueroa and We Care Heating & Air. For information, contact Community Recreation and Enrichment Services, 850.682.0789.

• FALL FESTIVAL, Saturday, Oct. 31, 1-6 p.m.: The Main Street Crestview Association and the City of Crestview invite families to enjoy a fun, safe evening of music, vendors, trick-or-treating and costume contests on Main Street. Vendors will distribute treats for trick-or-treaters. For information or to register as a vendor, contact MSCA, 850.810.6722, www.downtowncrestview.org.

• TRICK-OR-TREATING, Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.: While it is up to parents to determine when they would like their children to be out trick-or-treating, Mayor JB Whitten recommends these hours on Halloween night. Adults should escort their children and take precautions to assure their safety by carrying hand sanitizer, having flashlights and making sure costumes and masks allow youngsters to walk and see unencumbered.

HALLOWEEN HIKE AT THE DESTIN LIBRARY: Gather your little ghouls and ghosties for a Halloween Hike on the Destin Library’s front lawn on October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Trick or Treat through socially-distanced stations where library staff will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys. In case of rain, please refer to the library’s Facebook page or website for cancellation information the day of the event. This event is for children ages five and under and there is no cost to attend, however registration is required to make sure we have enough treats for everyone. Go to cityofdestin.com/library, click on Programs and Events, and then click on the Halloween Hike image to access the short registration form, or you can always call the library at 850-837-8572.

PERDIDO KEY: The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special Halloween Edition of Flicks on the Field free drive-in movie including a Trunk or Treat event October 30, 2020, at the Pensacola Greyhound Park located at 951 Dog Track Road, Pensacola, FL 32506. The featured film will be Hotel Transylvania.

The festivities will begin at 6:00 PM and will include costume contests and prizes for the best decorated trunk. To reserve a free space for your business or community group to hand out treats contact the chamber at 850-492-4660

This is a fantastic way to connect with your friends and neighbors by enjoying a FREE family-friendly night out while safely socially distancing. Enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle or bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up under the stars. Concessions will be available, so load your little ghouls and goblins into the car and join us for a night of spooky fun.

For more information please contact the chamber at 850-492-4660 or email Lori@PerdidoChamber.com