Halloween during a pandemic, what’s our best option?

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — With Halloween only 20 days away, discussions have begun on what the best plan is for the spookiest day of the year.

After Citronelle Mayor took to Facebook to announce their city would be holding Halloween festivities with social distancing and suggested mask-wearing, the conversation across the county have started again.

WKRG News 5 took this chance to ask you your thoughts and we saw people on both sides. Karen Parsell, a mother of two said, “We just gotta make sure people use social distancing and wear masks and do it all in a safe manor, but I think people should celebrate and have more of a normal routine as they can while practicing safety.”

Dion Campbell another Mobile resident agreed saying, “I think if we did something that was preplanned, maybe goodie bags for them to have, that way neighbors can kind of be creative in giving out treats because we do know that kids can be carriers of this virus. Cold and flu season ins on the brink too, so we have to be very cognizant of that, I’d say we can do it, but we have to be creative.” Those creative ways of doing things are something ADPH has also suggested. They have suggested goody bags as opposed to handing out candy in person and also the following things to keep in mind for fall festivals or trick-or-treats:

Community levels of COVID-19

Location – outdoors is better

Duration – shorter time is better

Number of people gathered – fewer is better

Where attendees are traveling from

Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering – social distancing, mask wearing, handwashing

Behaviors during the gathering

Overall, those we spoke with think Halloween should be a-go, but in a safe manner. The kids are excited too. Travis Parsell, Karen’s son said, ” I just hope there is trick or treating, it’s fun to hang out with my friends and go to different houses and just get candy.”

