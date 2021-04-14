Half Shell Oyster House raises minimum wage of non-tipped employees

MOBILE/SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Half Shell Oyster House has implemented a $12 minimum wage for all non-tipped employees beginning Thursday, April 15. The $12 minimum wage applies to tipped employees when they are performing non-tipped duties such as expediting and opening duties.

“We believe we have a custodial responsibility to those who work for us. The food on the table that our employees’ children eat is our responsibility and quite frankly they just can’t afford it at $7.25 an hour. A year ago, we raised our minimum wage to $11.00 an hour and we feel by raising it again this year that we are better paralleling the needs of our staff,” Vice President of Operations and Human Resources Kevin Fish said in a press release.

Half Shell Oyster House is currently hiring at all locations and has implemented a companywide “Bring a Friend to Work” bounty program. Current employees who refer a friend to apply and complete training with us will receive $200, and if that new employee remains in our employ for 30 days the referring employee will receive $300.

All Half Shell Oyster House hourly employees are immediately eligible for free Employee Assistant Programs that offer 24/7 confidential online help for family, parenting, emotional, legal, financial, relationship and stress guidance. Opt-in coverages available include telemedicine, dental, vision, short term disability, accident, cancer, critical illness, medical bridge, and life insurance. Hourly employees after 30 days qualify for 401k and\or Roth IRA with a 50% match up to 4%. After one year of employment and working an average of 30 hours a week hourly employees become eligible for Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance policy.

Apply online here or apply in person Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations. For a list of locations click here.