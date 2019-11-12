Haint Blue closes its doors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Haint Blue is closed for regular service at its Monroe Street location.

After being open for a year, the taproom posted to its Facebook page announcing the sudden closure. Haint Blue says its beer will still continue being brewed and distributed, the taproom will just not be open.

On November 1st, the company posted this to its Facebook page: “This will be our last weekend of normal taproom operations at 806 Monroe Street. I am grateful for your support, but obviously disappointed that we find ourselves here. Haint Blue WILL CONTINUE to be distributed into the wild via our partners at Gulf Distributing…so, you know…keep drinking that stuff. As for tonight, call it a one year anniversary party…call it a jazz funeral…call it whatever you want. Show us some love. My wife & I will be working the (not) bar. DOORS AT 6:00, MUSIC = YEAH, PROBABLY AT 7:30, $7 COVER.”

