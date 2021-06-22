Habitat for Humanity of SW Alabama looking for more volunteers after a slower 2020

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama is looking for help. 2020 saw a large drop in volunteers and a drop in new homes built. Chad Petri has that story. It’s rare to see this many people on a habitat project in Mobile County. It’s a lot of people doing good work. These volunteers are gutting and remodeling a home on Commercial Avenue in Prichard. It’s also rare to see people from so far away, more than a dozen volunteers came from First Christian Church in Baxter Springs, Kansas more than 700 miles away. Last year this big group didn’t travel far due to COVID.

“That was tough, we’ve been doing this since the early 80’s it’s the first time in about 20 years we didn’t take a trip, we did a small trip just a few hours from home,” said Youth Leader Angela Burrows. In a typical year, a habitat spokesperson said they do six to eight new construction builds a year. Last year they only did four.

“Even though COVID is still going on now that there are vaccines we’re starting to see people pick up and want to come out again–and volunteer–high school, church groups, and collegiate groups,” said Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Rachael Mastin. They’re still looking for more volunteers to keep up with remodels and new construction projects. Volunteers say it’s a chance to meet people and do something positive.

“Mainly the people I get to meet and work with, they’re all great people and great workers,” said volunteer Nick Smith. For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can check the Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama website or email Rachael Mastin.