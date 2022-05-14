MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A place to call home is one step closer to reality for a local veteran and his son.

The Southwest Alabama chapter of Habitat for Humanity started building a home on Saturday on Dauphin Island Parkway for Keith McCall and his 12-year-old son.

McCall is an Air Force veteran and says a medical condition left him disabled and made it hard for him to earn money and has never been able to buy a home until now thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m beside myself with excitement, the joy is real, being a prospect of being a homeowner is a dream,” said McCall.

The home started being built on Saturday by McCall and Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

It is anticipated to be complete in about one year.

“He came in and he was in a position where he needed some help and he wanted to be a homeowner, but he couldn’t quite go to a bank so he came into our office and said what do I need to do to be here?” said Courtney Rouse-Heinz, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity for Southwest Alabama.

Rouse-Heinz says they build lots of homes throughout the community for people in need and are always accepting applications.

McCall owns the piece of property they’re building on in the Bon Aire Estates community but never had the means to build a house on it.

Once it is complete, he will still pay a mortgage on it.

“This isn’t a handout, it’s a hand up. People do have to go through a process, they do get a mortgage, they pay a monthly payment just like everybody else,” said Rouse-Heinz.

McCall says he has a lot to be thankful for and owes it all to his faith for getting him to where he is today.

“I am grateful to the most high and I know it’s through his son Jesus Christ that all things are possible,” said McCall.

