MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people are searching for a third after a chase Monday afternoon.

Police said officers witnessed a “potential drug transaction involving individuals known to be affiliated with a gang” near Moffett Road.

Officers tried to pull them over, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. During the chase, two guns were thrown from the car, one of which was altered, according to the release.

The chase ended when the suspects’ car hit a home on Pages Lane. This caused minimal damage and no injuries.

A man and woman were apprehended, while another man escaped. Police said they are still investigating.