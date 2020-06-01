Guns brought to “We Still Can’t Breathe” march, officers peacefully handle both situations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday afternoon during the “We Still Can’t Breathe” march, two men were questioned by officers regarding guns they brought to the protest.
The first incident was a young black man equipped with an AR-15 rifle. News 5 spoke to Chief Battiste in relation to the situation, saying the man willingly handed over his rifle until he was able to place it in a secure location.
Later on, News 5 had the chance to speak to a man regarding an incident where protesters claimed he pulled out his gun on them.
Here’s his side of the story:
Both situations did not lead to an escalation and were peacefully resolved.
