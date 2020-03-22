Guns and ammo sales are increasing during the coronavirus crisis

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Guns and ammo sales are increasing by the day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local pawn shop tells News 5 they have been incredibly busy for a little more than a week now, all because many people are fearing the unknown.

“An unknown future that they don’t know what to expect out of this situation and are trying to prepare for it,” said Tom Hand, and employee at Gold Mine Pawn Shop.

Ammo and guns are flying off the shelves at Gold Mine Pawn Shop in Daphne.

“This has been the busiest I’ve ever been since I’ve been in business in 38 years,” said Hand.

Hand said sales are not only skyrocketing with ammo and guns, but the demand for silver and gold is just as high.

“Because they don’t know if the currency is going to make it through this bad situation that we are in. And people would like to have something other than just either credit cards or just cash. It may not be recognized, well possibly. Gold and silver I call it comfort money,” said Hand.

Ammunition sales have increased by nearly 70% since the outbreak started, according to ammunition company Ammo.com.

FBI data shows that more than 5 million background checks for guns were conducted in January and February. That is one million more than last year at the same time.

“Crisis is bringing out the people who been thinking about buying one for a long time who will ultimately have one now, but this is what motivated them to actually by a gun the first time,” said Hand.

