MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man armed with a gun broke into a Mobile home Wednesday night and demanded money from one of the people inside, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police are investigating the incident.

Police were called to the 900 block of Texas Street for a home invasion at around 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Through an investigation, police said a man, who the person knew, broke into the home with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect took money and property from one of the people inside the home and fled the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.