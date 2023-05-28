MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — GulfQuest Museum will be offering free admission to military personnel and their families through Labor Day on September 4. You can bring up to five family members.

GulfQuest Museum is joining museums across the country as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

Military personnel includes those serving with the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force. Members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps are also included.

“As a Retired Captain of the United States Coast Guard, I am proud that GulfQuest is part of this collaboration,” said Captain Terry Gilbreath, Harbormaster and Facility Security Officer of the Alabama State Port Authority. “I absolutely support helping military families form connections within their communities and welcoming them into GulfQuest and the City of Mobile throughout the summer.”

You must present an appropriate military identification card at the door. You can learn more about what IDs are accepted.

You can find a complete list of museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.