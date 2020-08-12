Gulf South Conference postpones soccer until at least January

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf South Conference (GSC) is postponing competition in men and women’s soccer until at least Jan. 1. Spring Hill College will also postpone women’s golf along with men and women’s bowling competition until January at the earliest.

Soccer has been identified as a high-contact-risk sport by the NCAA and is subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and “inner bubble” personnel.

Three significant factors helped the conference Board of Directors in determining this course of action:

· Health and safety of student-athletes and campus communities;

· Mandated participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors, most notably the requirements related to Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition;

· NCAA Division II Fall Championships cancellation.

All practice, strength and conditioning, team meetings, and other countable athletic related activities (CARA) shall be subject to NCAA rules, NCAA health and safety requirements, and institutional discretion.

The conference will evaluate options for spring soccer competition that provides meaningful competition for these student-athletes. A spring season may not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.

In July, the SHC sports of women’s court volleyball, cross country, and men’s golf were postponed until the spring semester by the College’s primary athletic conference home of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). There is no change in spring sport competition at this time.

