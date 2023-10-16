MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Gulf Shores man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Mobile, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

William L. Cooper, Jr., 56 of Gulf Shores, was driving on I-10 Sunday around 1:15 p.m. when the 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was on had a “rear tire failure” and overturned multiple times.

Cooper was taken to Springhill Medical Center in Mobile where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.