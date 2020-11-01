Gulf Power sending crews to Alabama to assist with storm restoration following Hurricane Zeta

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

PENSACOLA, Fla. – This weekend, more than 100 Gulf Power lineworkers, support personnel and contractors will travel to Georgia and Alabama, where Hurricane Zeta has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Gulf Power contractors left on Saturday to assist with power restoration in Georgia and Alabama, and the Gulf Power team left Sunday morning to help in Alabama.

“Other utilities are in need of assistance after Hurricane Zeta’s strong winds swept through the Southeast leaving so many without power,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Because we were able to quickly restore power to our 52,000 customers who lost power from Zeta, we can now go assist others.”

Also assisting in this mutual effort is Gulf Power’s sister company, Florida Power & Light Company, which has deployed more than 1,500 employees and contractors to support mutual assistance power restoration following Hurricane Zeta in the Southeast.

This will be the sixth time this year that Gulf Power crews have traveled to assist other utilities. Gulf Power traveled in April after severe storms left many in Alabama without power. The team assisted Entergy in Louisiana twice following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Gulf Power crews also traveled south in support of FPL when Hurricane Isaias brushed the eastern coastline of Florida, and then sent a team to New Jersey when that same hurricane hit the Northeast.

“Our Gulf Power team is always ready to respond to help others and this year has been a very active one,” Santos said. “So many came to our assistance to restore power after Hurricane Sally and then just this past week for Hurricane Zeta. We are glad to assist other utilities in need to get power back to their customers safely and as quickly as possible.”

The crews will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. In addition, the crews are planning to be self-sufficient to limit contact with other teams. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews and the community safe while they work.

Hurricane Season officially ends Nov. 30 and Gulf Power reminds customers to continue to stay vigilant and be prepared. Preparation and safety tips to ensure you and your family are prepared are available at GulfPower.com/storm.

