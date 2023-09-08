MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the five people arrested for the 2021 Walmart arsons in Mississippi and Mobile has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sean Bottorff had a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Sept. 8. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jeffery Sikes, Michael Bottorff, Quinton Olson and Alexander Olson were also arrested for the arsons. They were charged with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Sikes faces an additional charge of malicious destruction by fire. Alexander Olson faced two counts of malicious destruction by fire.

Starting in May 2021, fires were being set inside Walmarts, two in Mobile and in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss. The stores were open and full of customers at the time.