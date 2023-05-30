MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The ringleader behind multiple arsons inside area Walmart stores was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday morning. Two other arsonists charged in the case will be sentenced later in the afternoon.

Jeffery Sikes, Erica Sikes, Sean Bottoroff, Jenna Bottoroff, Michael Bottoroff, Quinton Olson and Alexander Olson were all charged with one count of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Jeffery and Alexander were also charged with malicious destruction by fire.

The seven suspects each plead guilty to the federal charges in 2022.

Starting in May 2021, fires were started in two Mobile Walmarts, a Gulfport Walmart and a Biloxi Walmart. On Friday, a witness and co-conspirator testified against Jeffery Sikes saying he was the main conspirator.

Senior Director of Walmart John Wimsett said $8.5 million of merchandise was lost. He also said the I-65 Walmart was forced to close for 14 days and required a special cleaning crew from Dallas, Texas to help the store re-open.