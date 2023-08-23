MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Temperatures along the Gulf Coast pounded through records on what was projected to be the hottest day of the year.

While temperatures seemed stuck in the triple digits, delivery driver Kelvin Todd said the heat doesn’t care that he has a job to do.

“Every day man has just been scorching,” Todd said. “It’s been scorching, but today is one of those scorching scorching days. Oh man, I keep that A/C on. I’m definitely keeping that A/C on. Staying hydrated, definitely staying hydrated. Most of all, I keep me a towel.”

Todd said he drinks at least a gallon of water every day and takes quick breaks to make sure the heat doesn’t impede on his work performance.

However, to some people like Marty Crumb, who sits in his driveway every day to wave at passing cars, Wednesday was just another hot day.

“To be totally honest, I’m usually out here anyways,” Crumb said. “It’s been kind of unbearable here lately, but this is my spot under the magnolia tree.”

Despite his house being air conditioned, Crumb said he and his dog have been sitting outside every day for years.

“It’s a peace of mind, just sitting out here, enjoying what God gave us,” Crumb said.

The city has designated public cooling center around the city:

Figures Community Center

Harmon Community Center

Sullivan Community Center

Laun Community Center

Lavretta Community Center

Stotts Community Center

Rickarby Community Center

For more information about the city’s cooling centers, click here.