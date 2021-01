FILE – Down judge Sarah Thomas is shown before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, by the NFL. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

(WKRG) — A Gulf Coast native continues to break barriers in the NFL. Sarah Thomas, a University of Mobile graduate, will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

Congratulations to UM Alumna and former @UMobileRams basketball player Sarah Thomas for becoming the first woman ever to officiate a Super Bowl! https://t.co/FSfEYwZXAI — University of Mobile (@univofmobile) January 19, 2021

She has already become the first woman NFL referee and the first to officiate a college football bowl game. She has been working in the NFL since 2015.