FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 18th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival will kick off May 12 in Foley.

WKRG’S John Nodar will go live as he rides in a hot air balloon Friday, May 13. Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will also attend the festival Friday afternoon as he covers weather conditions.

The Festival will feature:

Arts and Crafts

Live Music

Food

OWA attractions

Several hot air balloons

WKRG News 5, the event’s exclusive television sponsor, is inviting you to the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival. The festival will be held from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14 at OWA Parks and Resort in Foley. For more information, click the link here.