MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will face off Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The showdown between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jacksonville State University Tigers is the main event, but fans will have four full days of celebration to enjoy.
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
- College and Career Fair – Mobile Convention Center – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Kickoff Concert feat. Jon B. – Mardi Gras Park – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10:
- Business Networking Reception – Flight Works Mobile – 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11:
- Second Line Parade – starts at Moe’s Original BBQ – 6 p.m.
- Step How – Mardi Gras Park – 6:30 p.m.
- Mardi Gras Fest Concert feat. Cupid and 69 Boyz – Mardi Gras Park – 7 p.m.
- HBCU Fest feat. The Isley Brothers and Tank – Mobile Civic Center – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
- Gulf Coast Challenge Parade – starts at Warren St. and Congress St. – 10 a.m.
- Second Line into Ladd-Peebles Stadium – 3:30 p.m.
- GAME KICKOFF – 4 p.m.
- Post-game Concert feat. Doug E. Fresh
