MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will face off Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The showdown between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jacksonville State University Tigers is the main event, but fans will have four full days of celebration to enjoy.

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

  • College and Career Fair – Mobile Convention Center – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Kickoff Concert feat. Jon B. – Mardi Gras Park – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10:

  • Business Networking Reception – Flight Works Mobile – 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11:

  • Second Line Parade – starts at Moe’s Original BBQ – 6 p.m.
  • Step How – Mardi Gras Park – 6:30 p.m.
  • Mardi Gras Fest Concert feat. Cupid and 69 Boyz – Mardi Gras Park – 7 p.m.
  • HBCU Fest feat. The Isley Brothers and Tank – Mobile Civic Center – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12:

  • Gulf Coast Challenge Parade – starts at Warren St. and Congress St. – 10 a.m.
  • Second Line into Ladd-Peebles Stadium – 3:30 p.m.
  • GAME KICKOFF – 4 p.m.
  • Post-game Concert feat. Doug E. Fresh

