MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re one month away from this year’s 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge.

There will be a week full of events, ending with football at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium between Alabama A&M and Jackson State.

Organizers expect this year’s game to be one of the largest games hosted at Ladd Stadium.

“We’re on track to be a sellout,” said Tim Hale, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Challenge. “The last game between Alabama A&M and Jackson State both sold out, so I think it’s going to be great.”

The Historically Black Universities will be taking the field on Nov. 12, and there are a lot of events to look forward to leading up to game day.

“On Wednesday night we have a free concert in the park with legendary artist Jon B.,” said Hale. “On Thursday we have a networking reception where we merge the HBCU community with corporate businesses to get a chance to mix and mingle. On Friday we have a team luncheon.”

Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority, Danny Corte said he expects this year’s Gulf Coast Challenge to be one of the biggest The Port City has seen.

“We’re really excited to have Coach Prime and Coach Maynor bringing their teams here,” said Corte. “The alumni base, the fans, and the passion of the fans and friends of these two schools are really what we’re tapping into. We welcome them to come in, and enjoy a three to four-day period in Mobile.”

This game could potentially bring a major economic impact to Mobile.

“If we get between 30,000 and 40,000 people in town for a weekend, you are talking about $8,000 to $10,0000 economic impact if we can verify that,” said Corte. “So with the crowds that follow these two schools, especially Coach Prime at Jackson State as he has elevated the HBCU world, I mean 40,000 is not out of the realm of possibility.”

