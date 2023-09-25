MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Football fans get ready! The annual Gulf Coast Challenge will be held for the sixth year in Mobile on Oct. 7.

This event consists of three concerts, a College and Career Fair, a pep rally and a parade all leading up to the main event: a football game between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year, Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be hosting the Jackson State University Tigers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The halftime show will consist of both the AAMU Marching Maroon & White Band and the JSU Sonic Boom of the South.

The festivities will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and will continue up until game day. Tickets for the game can be purchased at The Gulf Coast Challenge website.