Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honoring fallen officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday, the brotherhood ride across the Gulf Coast honoring first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019.

News 5’s Amber Grigley was there as bicyclists with the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride made their way to Mobile.

Gone but not forgotten! Officers from Mississippi to right here in Mobile traveled more than 400 miles to pay respect to those who we’ve lost.

“As those miles get long and as we’re pushing, and it gets hot and your legs are cramping. When you’re looking at the person in front of you, our jerseys all those names for those who have fallen before the ride this year and you get to the stops and you see the family of the fallen. That just motivates you to keep on pushing,” said Adam Partridge with Mobile Police Department and Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride.

They suit up and protect our community daily. But today all eyes were on a group of bicyclists committing to never forget the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“People from all over. We had 5 states representing Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina,” said Partridge.

Bikers traveled across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama honoring 12 fallen first responders.

“Nationwide last year we lost 63 firmans, 147 police officers, and 10 EMS. With that volume of first responders, we are committed to riding every year in honor of those who have fallen,” said Partridge.

This year, amongst those who were honored, lies a name that shook this community nearly two years ago when he was killed in the line of duty, Sean Tuder.

“Almost two years out I still have people who check up on me and I do the same for them and it’s really a comradery and when they say they don’t forget. They don’t forget,” said Krissy Tuder, Widow of Officer Sean Tuder.

Now, this is one of many events that they plan to do in order to keep the memories of those we’ve lost, alive.

LATEST POSTS: