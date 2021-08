PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert Howard, 42, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. Howard was convicted Thursday of kidnapping and killing Jones in 2017.

Howard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Howard confessed in an interrogation video to strangling Jones and throwing her body in Eight Mile Creek. Her body was found days later.